MANKATO — A Mankato man was sentenced to prison time for his role in September's shooting at an apartment.
A jury found Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed, 30, guilty of felony firearm/ammunition possession and felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County District Court in December. Jurors also found him not guilty of attempted murder and not guilty on a second firearm/ammunition charge.
Mohamed's sentence calls for serving five years at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, according to court documents from his sentencing hearing Monday. He'd serve two-thirds of the sentence in prison if he meets certain conditions and will have 150 days of time already served credited to him.
The shooting took place at the Mankato Tower Apartments on Sept. 16. Police said a man told them that Mohamed shot him near his hip after a dispute over stolen property between the two.
The man was treated for his injuries at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato hospital. The hospital and surrounding neighborhood were put on lockdown after the incident while authorities looked for the suspect.
It turns out that Mohamed reportedly had left the building soon after the shooting.
Police arrested him the next day. Investigators accused him of going to the Twin Cities to trade in the handgun used in the incident.
