MANKATO — A Mankato man who hit a neighbor in the face with concrete was sentenced to time served and probation.
Jonathan Len Hall, 52, hit a neighbor twice in the face with a block of concrete during an argument in August. The neighbor had minor injuries, according to the court complaint.
Hall was charged with felony assault but a December plea deal reduced the charge to gross misdemeanor assault.
He was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court to three days in jail already served, one year probation and restitution in an amount to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.