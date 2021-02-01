MANKATO — A Mankato man who pleaded guilty to exchanging explicit images with a child was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Zachary Albert Romero, 27, was sentenced on felony charges of engaging in sexual electronic communication with a child and possessing child pornography Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Romero admitted he traded explicit photos and talked about sex with a girl who was younger than 16 years old on social media in 2019, according to a court complaint.
Romero received concurrent sentences of 30 days in jail with work release and three years probation with conditions including no contact with juvenile girls. A stayed prison sentence will be waived if he completes those terms.
