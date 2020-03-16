MANKATO — A man who sexually assaulted a young girl in Mankato last spring was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Buomkuoth Gatluak Puot Well, 31, was found guilty of felony criminal sexual conduct in October and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A 6-year-old girl told authorities last May she was sexually assaulted once by Well, according to a court complaint.
Well was sentenced to 14 years in the St. Cloud prison followed by 10 years probation. He was given credit for 290 days already spent in jail.
