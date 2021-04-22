MANKATO — Reggie Edwards likes to say he’s been doing squats throughout his life to prepare him to do heavy lifting. The squats include getting his doctorate and serving in administrative roles throughout Minnesota.
Edwards, a Mankato resident, has been doing some heavy lifting the past couple of weeks as he serves as Brooklyn Center’s acting city manager. The city is in the center of the national debate on policing and race after 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by former police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop. Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Edwards has been in the top managerial role since April 12 when the Brooklyn Center City Council voted to fire the then-city manager, Curt Boganey. As deputy city manager, Edwards was appointed to assume the position.
The killing of Wright has renewed calls for racial equity reform in Brooklyn Center and across the country, and Edwards hopes to use his role to help make those changes.
Edwards said he did not know a person of color in a leadership position growing up, and it means a lot to him that he can be a Black man who is there for the community and ensure people’s voices are heard.
“I’m trying to manage a system that has historically suppressed that voice,” he said.
Since assuming the role of acting city manager, Edwards has spent most nights in the middle of protests outside the city police precinct, trying to prevent violence and support community members and police officers.
“His whole life he’s been preparing for this moment,” said his wife, Sara. “He’s doing the job he’s supposed to be doing.”
On the front lines
Part of the work Edwards has been doing in his new position is reducing escalation during the protests. Hundreds of people had been turning up outside the city’s police department each night in Brooklyn Center following Wright’s death on April 11. His funeral is today.
Edwards and a community crisis team of protest organizers, community members, city officials and law enforcement meet each morning to discuss what can be done better. The city brought in interveners, who are part of local nonprofits, to de-escalate the situation. They stand as barriers between police and the community during protests and do mitigation work by talking with protesters and communicating with law enforcement about what’s happening on the ground.
Edwards said that when protesters are taking cover behind wood panels or umbrellas, it creates a fear in police officers because they can’t see what’s happening. They may sense a threat and use measures to address that. Having people on the ground to observe what’s happening and report back helps reduce unnecessary conflict.
They’ve also been working to be more direct in their tactics, so if one person is throwing bricks, the police can address the one person without doing harm to the people around them.
By last weekend, Edwards said the efforts had made a noticeable difference. There was less conflict between the protesters and police, and tactics such as tear gas had been prohibited.
“Without that partnership, the police wouldn’t know what’s going on and may perceive a threat. We are able to de-escalate and reduce fear in police,” he said.
For Edwards, it’s been a challenge leading a city during this time, but he said he is happy to be there because he thinks he can have an impact.
“I know this incident won’t be the turning point but will allow us to implement new practices that can make a difference.”
Made for this role
Friends say Edwards wants to make the world better and is one of the few people who will do something about it. They describe him as a community-oriented, down-to-earth guy who always sees the best in people.
“He’s an eternal optimist,” said Bukata Hayes, who’s been friends with Edwards for more than 20 years. Hayes said that holding faith in the community and working with people to find solutions helps Edwards lead a city going through the pain of another killing of a Black man.
“He firmly believes the community has the answers,” Hayes said. “It’s the government in connection with people.”
Before Edwards assumed the role of Brooklyn Center’s deputy city manager in 2016, he was a professor in the Masters of Public Administration program at Minnesota State University. He also spent a decade serving as executive director for the Region Nine Development Commission.
“He is the kind of person who legitimately wants to make the world a better place,” said Scott Granberg-Rademacker, a political science professor who taught at MSU with Edwards.
He said Edwards’ varied experiences serve him well in his new role as he leads a city through this difficult period.
“He’s very inclusive and wants to make sure people’s voices are heard,” Granberg-Rademacker said. “I have a lot of faith in Reggie, and if anybody is going to handle the pressure, it’s him.”
Reggie grew up in Daytona, Florida. He got his undergraduate and master’s degrees in Florida and came to Minnesota to get his doctorate at St. Cloud State University. Getting his doctorate degree was a big deal to him and his family because his grandmother was illiterate and his mother only received a sixth grade education.
After observing a lack of people of color in government leadership roles, he became city manager of Chisago City, a community that is more than 96% white. He and his wife, Sara, settled in Mankato about two decades ago and have raised three sons in the community. Sara is an associate professor of legal studies at Bethany Lutheran College.
Edwards is active in the community. He is the former vice chair of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Mankato chapter and has also volunteered for the Mankato Salvation Army. He used to coach his son’s football and basketball teams, although it’s more difficult to do that now with his commute to work in Brooklyn Center.
Making change
Edwards wants to help transform Brooklyn Center and said these renewed calls for change are an opportunity to look at issues such as how the city hires and trains police officers and other issues such as how and where streets are built.
“It’s the people’s position, not my position,” he said of his role in city government. “There’s a weight to it. It feels heavy. But I’ve been doing squats my entire life.”
