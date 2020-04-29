MANKATO — Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman while she was holding a child, then ran away from authorities.
Derick Dwayne Glover Jr., 25, of Mankato, was charged with felony domestic assault, felony violating a no-contact order and misdemeanor fleeing police Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. A warrant was issued and his whereabouts were unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.
Glover allegedly choked a woman he knows on Saturday inside a Mankato apartment. The woman fell and dropped the child whom she was holding. Glover then kicked her twice in the head, a court complaint says.
The woman went to a hospital for evaluation. The child was not injured.
A domestic abuse restraining order prohibited Glover from having any contact with the woman.
Glover allegedly ran away as police arrived.
He also has outstanding warrants in four counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.