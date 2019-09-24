A Mankato man accused of shooting at and robbing a suspected Minneapolis drug dealer also might have been involved in two overdose deaths in Minneapolis, according to court documents.
Joseph Milligan, 21, was charged last week in connection with a robbery that left a man with a bullet in his buttocks in Minneapolis last winter.
A search warrant application recently filed in Blue Earth County District Court reveals Milligan also is a suspect in the fentanyl overdose deaths of a woman this winter and a man this spring, both in Minneapolis.
Milligan was arrested Sept. 18 at his Mankato home and was charged with felony counts of robbery and assault Thursday in Hennepin County District Court. He was in the Hennepin County Jail.
The charges say Milligan was part of a group that plotted to rob a man they knew was carrying a large amount of cash. Minneapolis police suspect the robbery victim, who would not say where he got the cash, was a drug dealer.
The man was with a “female companion” at a Minneapolis hotel Feb. 16 when two men he did not know came to the door, according to the court complaint. He suspected the men came to rob him and he refused to open the door.
Later that day the woman asked him to take her to an address on Sixth Street Southeast near the University of Minnesota. The man said he was ambushed there by the same two men who came to his hotel room.
The man said a gunman later identified as Milligan began shooting at him first and he tried to drive away but crashed his vehicle. A second gunman then began shooting and a bullet struck the man in the buttock before he ran away.
Multiple witnesses reportedly witnessed the shooting and told police the gunman later identified as Milligan then took a cellphone, pair of glasses and a pair of Gucci slippers from the victim’s vehicle. Witnesses allegedly heard Milligan tell his accomplice “I didn’t find the money” before they left the scene.
Witnesses provided cellphone video and photographs that were used along with surveillance video from the hotel to identify Milligan as a suspect.
After he was confronted with the photographic and video evidence, Milligan allegedly told an investigator the unidentified “female companion” was the mastermind.
“I’ll be damned if I take this whole thing by myself,” he reportedly said.
A Blue Earth County district judge approved a search warrant application to seize Milligan’s cellphone from his South Second Street residence last week. Investigators asked to search Milligan’s phone for evidence he is trafficking drugs.
The warrant application alleges Milligan matches the description of a man who delivered cocaine laced with fentanyl that killed a woman Dec. 22 in Minneapolis. Milligan is suspected of delivering the drug on behalf of Rondo Devon Hall, who has been charged with drug trafficking in federal court. Hall lives on Sixth Street Southeast and Milligan was in the apartment when police executed a search warrant and allegedly found cocaine and a large amount of heroin.
Miligan also was in another Minneapolis residence April 27 when a man died after ingesting cocaine and fentanyl, court records said.
