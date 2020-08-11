MANKATO — A man allegedly spit on and threatened to kill two people because they were not wearing masks outside a Mankato apartment building. He then repeatedly called 911 because he was not happy with the police officers who responded.
Brian Keith Plakke, 59, of Mankato, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony threats of violence, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor making 911 calls when there is no emergency.
Police were called to Cherry Ridge Apartments on Glenwood Avenue the evening of July 31, according to the charging complaint. A resident and a friend of the resident reported they were accosted by Plakke outside.
Plakke allegedly screamed at the pair for not wearing masks and yelled over them when they tried to respond. He then allegedly said: “I can go get a gun and blow your heads off right now.”
The woman called 911 and Plakke tried to take her phone so he could talk to the dispatcher.
Plakke then reportedly took off his mask and spit in the other man's face.
When Mankato police arrived, Plakke was belligerent and demanded the other two people be arrested and fined. He confirmed he had a confrontation with them but denied threatening them.
While an officer was talking to the complainants, Plakke ignored orders to stay back. He then reportedly took off his mask again and coughed and spit near his neighbor.
Plakke allegedly called 911 six times that night and early the next morning to complain that officers should have fined the other two people involved.
The calls started while officers were still on scene and continued even after a police sergeant twice told him to stop, the charges say.
