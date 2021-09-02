MANKATO — Daniel Lee has already paddled down the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. His latest personal challenge involves attempting to spend 12 hours Saturday running up and down one of Mankato’s steepest climbs to raise money for a nonprofit.
“I might end up walking ... or crawling ... part of the way up Stadium Hill,” Lee said.
The 32-year-old Mankato man estimates he’s facing at least 90 trips back and forth Saturday during his awareness event for amputees who cannot afford to purchase artificial limbs.
He will be raising funds for the Range of Motion Project (rompglobal.org). The organization, in turn, will provide free prosthetics for those with incomes that do not allow for such expensive purchases and to people without insurance that covers artificial limbs.
“All of the proceeds will go to ROMP to directly purchase prosthetics,” Lee said.
He chose Stadium Hill because of the high amount of traffic it gets, giving his effort a lot of visibility. This is second fundraiser for the organization.
In 2020, Range of Motion Project asked him to be a representative after viewing Instagram posts of Lee climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.
“I ended up raising $3,000 for them in Africa.”
Lee’s agreement to help was, in part, because he’s met Paralympics athletes and friends of his who suffered bad accidents or infections and have lost limbs. He also likes the motivation provided when he is doing something for others.
“There’s nothing else better for getting you to push a little harder.”
Later this month, Lee will be traveling to Ecuador as a Range of Motion guide for 15 amputees during a climb of a 19,400-foot peak, Mount Cotopaxi. A documentary crew will be filming the participants who will use the adventure as a way to raise funds for fellow amputees.
Lee’s sure his companions will be capable of the steep climb because they are people who have shown a capacity for enduring pain.
“They are some of the strongest people out there, both mentally and physically.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.