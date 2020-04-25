MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of exchanging explicit images with a juvenile as well as possessing other child pornography.
Zachary Albert Romero, 26, was charged with felony counts of soliciting a child, engaging in sexual electronic communication with a child and possessing child pornography Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Romero admitted he traded explicit photos and talked about sex with a girl who was younger than 16 years old on social media last year, the charges said. Romero also allegedly confessed he used a social media app to trade images of child pornography.
An investigator subpoenaed Romero's email and social media account records and recently received the data. The detective did not find any photographs of the known juvenile but did find other pornographic images.
