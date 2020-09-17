MANKATO — Authorities are looking for a Mankato man who reportedly shot at an acquaintance and the man's car after losing a $500 bet.
A man told authorities he watched a basketball game with a group of people in a residence Saturday night. He made a $500 bet with someone later identified as Keontae Quentrell Jones, 22, according to a court complaint. The residence was on Ichabod Lane just outside of Mankato, according the the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department call logs.
Jones allegedly got upset, left for a few minutes and returned with a gun. The other man said Jones pointed the gun at him. He asked Jones to put the gun down and fight instead.
Jones then allegedly fired one round at the man, who was standing next to his car. The man said he carries Mace with him on his key chain and he sprayed it at Jones. Then Jones allegedly fired four or five more rounds, striking the man's car.
The alleged victim did not contact police. He was tracked down by Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department investigators a day after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots. The acquaintance said Jones was involved in a gang and he didn't want to be a “snitch.”
Investigators observed multiple bullet holes in the man's car, according to a court complaint.
Jones was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, threats, dangerous discharge of a firearm and property damage.
A warrant was issued for his arrest but Jones' whereabouts were unknown as of Thursday evening.
