MANKATO — Programs for boys, youths with disabilities and survivors of domestic violence will be among the beneficiaries of Mankato Marathon fundraising in 2020.
Charities choose champion runners to raise them money each year, while the marathon enables runners to donate to the causes during registration.
The Mankato Youth Place, Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Leisure Education for Exceptional People, Mankato Family YMCA’s STRIDE Program and MRCI will be in the charity program for the races on Oct. 16-17, 2020.
The program brought in nearly $25,000 to the 2019 charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.