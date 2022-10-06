MANKATO — Volunteers are still needed for the Mankato Marathon Oct. 14-15.
Event organizers from Visit Mankato are looking for volunteers to hand out water to runners, distribute medals at the finish line as well as act as course marshals to direct runners along the route.
Volunteers will receive a volunteer T-shirt and snacks from MTU, the official volunteer sponsor of the Mankato Marathon.
Those interested in learning more or want to sign up can go to mankatomarathon.com/volunteer, email marathon@visitmankatomn.com or contact 507-385-6640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.