MANKATO — Mankato Marathon officials have decided to go with a 100% virtual event this year.
Visit Mankato President Anna Thill said the decision was made to protect the community during the pandemic.
People interested in participating in virtual races should check for updated information on mankatomarathon.com.
Runners will be able to pick their course and do their run between Oct. 12 and 26.
Marathons across the country have either canceled or gone to virtual races.
