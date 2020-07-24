MANKATO — Most Mankato Marathon events are to still take place in October but with numerous changes, including a virtual-only option for the 26-mile run.
All but two races — the full and relay marathons — will take place Oct. 16-17 along routes in Mankato. Competitors may chose virtual races for all categories.
President of Visit Mankato Anna Thill said since the full and relay races are virtual-option only this year, the competitions are not certified as qualifiers for events such as the Boston Marathon.
Many factors leading to Visit Mankato's decision to change up the 2020 Mankato Marathon sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System.
The safety and well-being of runners, volunteers, event staff, spectators and community is always a top priority, said a press release from Joy Leafblad, director of Mankato Sports Commission, a component of the 11th annual Mankato Marathon team.
Alternative course options are being considered for other races.
The virtual options allow runners to participate at their own comfort level while also relieving crowd congestion at the start, on the course and at the finish line.
Factors in the decision to make the full and relay marathons virtual-only races include the additional course support needed for in-person events and an increase in time necessary to add modifications that would meet current guidelines.
Other changes made to the marathon weekend include the cancellation of its Toddler Trot and Diaper Dash races for children and the reduction in size of the Scheels Sport and Health Expo.
Although all intentions are to accommodate the strong desires of the running community and to host an economic driver for local businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an extremely fluid and challenging environment in which to plan a large running event, the press release said.
Planning efforts are being coordinated with the city of Mankato and medical partners with a focus on mitigating the potential spread of COVID-19. Implementation will include numerous protocols that have been developed as part of a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan drafted by the Minnesota Running Industry Task Force.
For more information on the 2020 Mankato Marathon visit, mankatomarathon.com or call 385-6660.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.