MANKATO — Donation collection bins soon will be removed from a site near Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center's lobby doors.
Sunday is the final day for dropping off personal protective equipment donations in the green collection bins owned by the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota. Cold weather and a reduction in requests for face coverings/masks prompted the decision to remove the bins.
More than 30,000 masks have been received and redistributed locally since April, a city of Mankato press release said.
To make arrangements to donate PPE after Sunday, call 387-8600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.