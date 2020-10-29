DAV bins

Lyle C. Pearson Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10 is providing two PPE collection bins throughu Sunday at a site near Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.

 Courtesy DAV Chapter 10

MANKATO — Donation collection bins soon will be removed from a site near Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center's lobby doors.

Sunday is the final day for dropping off personal protective equipment donations in the green collection bins owned by the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota. Cold weather and a reduction in requests for face coverings/masks prompted the decision to remove the bins.

More than 30,000 masks have been received and redistributed locally since April, a city of Mankato press release said.

To make arrangements to donate PPE after Sunday, call 387-8600.

