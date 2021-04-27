Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad told southeastern Minnesota mayors and state officials of the high cost of shoring up a river bank that was quickly eroding toward a key drinking water well in Land of Memories Park.
"We have a well that in 2019 was only 5 feet away from going into the river. That supplies 35% of the drinking water for the city," Massad said during a session hosted Tuesday by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The city invited lawmakers to see the damage as it sought state funds to help pay for the emergency project, which was finished last year.
In the end, the city funded $3.32 million to shore up the river bank. "We haven't been reimbursed," Massad said.
Mayors from Rochester, Lanesboro and Owatonna spoke of storm-related problems that have strained or overwhelmed their wastewater and drinking water systems, river banks and flood-protection systems.
MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said $2.9 million in funding being proposed by Gov. Tim Walz would help communities prepare for extreme rain events and other climate change impacts. The grants would pay for design work so projects could be shovel-ready when construction funding is sought.
“In too many cases, our aging and inadequate water infrastructure can’t handle the more extreme weather we see today, causing local streets to flood, sewer systems to back up into homes and businesses, and inflicting millions of dollars in damages to public and private property,” Bishop said.
She said more frequent extreme rains have contributed to a statewide average of 150 wastewater overflows each year, including 71 incidents of partially treated wastewater being released in southeastern Minnesota in just the last two years.
Bishop said Minnesota now ranks second in the country for extreme weather, only behind California.
Mark Kulda, vice president of the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, said the cost of climate-changed storms is causing soaring insurance premiums and payouts.
"Things changed overnight," he said of weather conditions that began shifting dramatically in the late 1990s. He pointed to three devastating storms in 1998 that spurred tornadoes in the Mankato region. In total, there were $1.5 billion in insured losses from those storms.
Kulda said the increased frequency and severity of storms has particularly hit Minnesota. The state was always in the bottom third of home insurance costs nationally but is now near being in the top 10.
“It’s only a matter of time before more communities experience damaged homes and costly cleanups from extreme weather,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.
The proposed funding would provide grants to counties, cities, townships and tribal governments for assessing risks and vulnerabilities and paying for planning and pre-design work needed to secure future funding for stormwater and wastewater infrastructure projects.
“These types of funds will remove any hesitations that communities might have as they balance much needed improvements and budgets," Lanesboro Mayor Jason Resseman said.
