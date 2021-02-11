While educators eagerly welcomed some of their students back to Mankato area middle and high school buildings Thursday, they are not forgetting about the students learning at home.
Secondary schools in the Mankato Area Public Schools District are transitioning back to hybrid learning models. Students had the option of coming back to their classrooms two days per week after rising regional COVID-19 cases pushed them into fully remote learning for over two months this winter.
“We're over-the-moon excited,” Prairie Winds Middle School Principal Monde Schwartz said about students being back in buildings.
“It's like the first day of school again,” said East High School Principal Jeff Dahline.
Activity in the reopened schools looks largely like it did in the fall.
There are fewer students in the buildings, and they are all wearing masks, sitting farther apart and taking other precautions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
“Everyone is working hard to assure the health and safety of students and staff,” said Dakota Meadows Middle School Principal Carmen Strahan. “We want nothing more than to have our students back in school while providing a healthy learning environment.”
The students and their educators are following the same schedule with one group of students back in the building Mondays and Tuesdays, the other group back Thursdays and Fridays, and all students learning from home on Wednesdays. The schedule is altered for the first two weeks at Dakota Meadows Middle School because it is the site of second-dose vaccine distribution.
There is no question being together in person is best for students' academic and social-emotional growth, the principals say.
“I think everyone has realized the importance of interpersonal interactions,” said West High School Principal Sherri Blasing. “Students want to be with their teachers and their peers, and teachers want to be with their students.”
But as they celebrate most students' part-time return, the schools' leaders say they are not receding efforts to make distance learning as engaging as they can. While most students learn from home three days a week, about a quarter of secondary students are opting for distance learning full time.
At the high schools teachers are working to expand and reimagine the synchronous learning that started this fall and grew this winter in a remote format.
Dahline said he spotted an example on the first day back. A Spanish teacher was simultaneously teaching new vocabulary to the students in her room and to students on a computer screen who were conferencing in live from home.
Teachers are aiming to have some in-person or live virtual contact with every student four days a week, Blasing said. Most students work independently on Wednesdays while teachers get some extra time to plan hybrid lessons and reach out to students who need extra help.
“Nobody wants to be doing school this way,” Blasing said, “but we are going to continue to do our best while keeping people safe."
At the middle schools, synchronous interaction with all students will happen daily during an advisory period.
The hybrid learners will go back to largely independent study for their other classes on remote days, and Schwartz said keeping them engaged on those days again will be a challenge. Families can help by creating a routine for those days and sticking to it, she suggested.
The full-time distance learners at the middle schools continue to have their own online learning pods with dedicated teachers focused on remote instruction. At Prairie Winds, the number of remote learning pods has decreased from two to one in seventh and eighth grades as about 50 students have transitioned from remote to hybrid.
The middle school advisory periods focus on students' social-emotional well-being during the pandemic. The high schools have devoted teacher training time on how to give student tools for “resiliency” and how to recognize when students are struggling to cope with the pandemic and its impacts, Dahline said.
The secondary principals have hope that all their students will soon be back in classrooms daily. The district's elementary schools returned daily last month, but state guidelines say community COVID-19 case rates need to drop further before the secondary schools should fully reopen.
“We are grateful that our families have been doing their part to get our COVID numbers down to a level where we can return to hybrid,” Blasing said. “Let's not stop now. Keep masking up, practicing social distancing and washing our hands so those numbers continue to decline so we can bring everyone back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.