MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation staff, family and members of the State Patrol honored MnDOT employees who have died while on the job.
The Worker Memorial Day event Thursday was held at the Mankato MnDOT headquarters.
Since 1960, 35 employees have died on the job.
The most recent was MnDOT employee Michael Struck. He was using a backhoe to clear debris from a flooding stream at Seven Mile Creek park on March 2, 2011, when the machine tipped into the rushing waters.
The other local District 7 employee who died was Darrell Blackwell, who was killed in 2006 while performing mowing operations near Fairfax when a semi attempted to pass him.
MnDOT District 7 Engineer Greg Ous said that while the state made progress on reducing the overall number of traffic fatalities for many years, deaths spiked significantly in the past two years, coinciding with the pandemic.
Traffic-related deaths soared to about 500 each of the past two years, up from the 350-400 average annual deaths the previous decade.
"There have been 85 fatalities so far this year, compared to 108 at this time last year," Ous said. "While we're doing better than last year, we're not doing enough."
