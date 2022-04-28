MnDOT memorial

David Albrecht, of AFSCME Local 280, speaks Thursday at the Worker Memorial Day service at the Mankato Minnesota Department of Transportation headquarters.

MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Transportation staff, family and members of the State Patrol honored MnDOT employees who have died while on the job.

The Worker Memorial Day event Thursday was held at the Mankato MnDOT headquarters.

Thirty Five chairs represent the MnDOT employees who have died on the job since 1960.

The most recent was MnDOT employee Michael Struck. He was using a backhoe to clear debris from a flooding stream at Seven Mile Creek park on March 2, 2011, when the machine tipped into the rushing waters.

The other local District 7 employee who died was Darrell Blackwell, who was killed in 2006 while performing mowing operations near Fairfax when a semi attempted to pass him.

Greg Ous, MnDOT District 7 Engineer, speaks Thursday at a Worker Memorial Day event at the Mankato MnDOT headquarters.

MnDOT District 7 Engineer Greg Ous said that while the state made progress on reducing the overall number of traffic fatalities for many years, deaths spiked significantly in the past two years, coinciding with the pandemic. 

Traffic-related deaths soared to about 500 each of the past two years, up from the 350-400 average annual deaths the previous decade.

"There have been 85 fatalities so far this year, compared to 108 at this time last year," Ous said. "While we're doing better than last year, we're not doing enough."

