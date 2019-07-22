WATERVILLE — A 55-year-old motorcyclist from Mankato was hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash with a Chevy pickup on Highway 60 in Waterville.
Thomas Gerard Goebel was transported to a hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries after the 2:17 p.m. crash, according to the State Patrol.
Goebel was traveling west on Highway 60 on a 2009 Harley Davidson when the motorcycle and a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the intersection with Highway 13, the patrol said. The Silverado, driven by Colby Everett Ordal, 27, of Faribault was southbound on Highway 13, stopped at the intersection and was preparing to go east on Highway 60, according to the report.
Neither Ordal nor passenger Blake Robert Oneil, 23, of Faribault, was injured. Both men were wearing seat belts, and Goebel was wearing a helmet.
