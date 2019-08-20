A Mankato woman was in serious condition Tuesday after she was involved in a crash on her motorcycle Sunday in Red Wing.
Susan Kay Schwichtenberg, 61, was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound on Highway 61 when the collision occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Katherine Marie Fiksen, 70, of Dodge Center, was stopped at a stop sign on County Road 18, began to cross Highway 61 and collided with Schwichtenberg, the State Patrol said.
Schwichtenberg was not wearing a helmet. She taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Red Wing with life-threatening injuries. She was later transferred to the Mayo Clinic Hospital Saint Marys Campus in Rochester were she was in serious condition Tuesday morning.
