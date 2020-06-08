KASOTA — A Mankato man seriously injured in a motorcycle-pickup crash Wednesday afternoon remains hospitalized.
John Roby, 65, is listed in serious condition, according to a spokesperson at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Roby was driving a southbound 2007 Harley Davidson on Highway 169 near Seven Mile Park at 3:12 p.m. when the motorcycle and a northbound pickup collided, a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Department press release said.
Howard Vogel, 71, was driving northbound in a 2011 Ford pickup when he turned left crossing into the southbound lanes in front of the motorcycle, according to the press release. The motorcycle was unable to stop and broadsided the truck.
Vogel was not injured, a Nicollet County deputy said.
