MANKATO — Mankato Motorsports, formerly Snell PowerSports and Equipment, is moving to its new location at 130 St. Andrews Drive.
Owners Pat and Tony Steffensmeier are moving the business to the building that was previously Rasmussen College. It has been renovated and a new shop was added.
Mankato Motorsports sells and services Polaris, Arctic Cat and Ski Doo snowmobiles, Can Am, Textron ATVs, Manitou pontoons, Sea-Doo jet skis, Shore Station and Hewitt Docks and Lifts, as well as Exmark and STIHL lawn equipment. They offer full-service small engine and marine repair service for all makes and models.
The store will be closed Monday and reopen at the new location Tuesday.
