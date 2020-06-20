The aroma of freshly-made popcorn wafting through the hallways of Mankato Place Mall on June 12 heralded the reopening of a downtown entertainment venue.
Spotlight Theatre, the mall business that sells the buttery, traditional snack to its moviegoers, now requires employees to wear disposable gloves and face masks while serving concessions. The adaptations were made in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Honestly, it’s so good to be back, even with the new stipulations and guidelines,” said Jamie Hiniker, the theater’s general manager.
Now when she and her employees report for work, their temperatures are recorded. Their cleaning routine for inside the theater has been expanded to include a disinfecting regime.
Signs are posted for customers to practice social distancing while they stand in line to purchase tickets. Before the movie begins and just after previews of coming attractions, advisories on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are flashed across theater screens.
“It’s the beginning of the new normal, just as it is for other businesses,” said Michael Spaeth, Spotlight Theatre’s chief operations officer in Atlanta.
Maximum occupancy is limited to 25% of rated capacity within the chain’s theaters. Other pandemic-related changes were tailored to fit individual theaters, he said.
The huge recliner seats in the Mankato theater allow lots of room in front and behind customers. Acquaintances attending a show may be seated side by side; however, there will be plenty of open space between movie goers who don’t know each other.
“We are automatically blocking out seats, two to the left and two to the right (of where each customer is seated),” Spaeth said.
Moviegoers are given the option on whether or not to wear a face mask inside the theater. Popcorn eating could be a determining factor, Spaeth said.
The pandemic also has affected the availability of cinema for theaters to offer, since Hollywood has canceled or postponed most new releases.
Along with a variety of films that were released earlier this year, Mankato’s Spotlight is offering an alternative as a remedy to that dearth of new movies. Family classics including “The Goonies,” “Back to the Future” and “Jurassic Park” are being shown on its big screen for fans of the blockbusters from the 1980s and ‘90s.
Spotlight is the first of Mankato’s theaters to reopen.
Cinemark River Hills Movies 8, 1850 Adams St., will reopen July 10, according to the theater’s website.
AMC, the corporation that operates Classic Mankato 6, 1600 Warren St., announced its theaters will begin reopening in mid-July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.