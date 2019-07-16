MANKATO — Building on an agreement made this past spring, the city of Mankato and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are studying the Minnesota River to see whether there are other ways to clean it up.
Scientists hired by Mankato are working with MPCA scientists to study how the river is retaining phosphorus and other nitrates, as well as determine what the river’s thresholds are for pollutants and algae growth. From there, the MPCA could work with communities, agricultural and environmental groups to create alternative water quality practices.
More than 40 communities along the river, including Mankato, have sought to change the MPCA’s water quality standards for the river ever since the agency updated its phosphorus rules in 2015.
Those rules would require expensive upgrades to community wastewater treatment plants, something few towns could afford on their own.
“You’ve got to look at this in a collective sense and say if you’re making investments, maybe there’s other areas where you could be effective,” Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said.
Hentges and other Mankato officials lobbied lawmakers earlier this year to force the MPCA to make Minnesota River-specific pollution standards, which agency officials opposed. MPCA officials told lawmakers this past spring it was too early to determine how the updated standards affected the river’s phosphorus levels.
Things changed after Gov. Tim Walz said he supported Mankato’s efforts to find alternative ways to improve the river’s water quality. Mankato agreed to withdraw its bill while the MPCA agreed to work with the city to study the river.
Hentges said scientists are expected to share some of their findings in September, as well as make recommendations on how communities can reduce phosphorus in the river. From there, the MPCA will work with Mankato and other communities to enact those recommendations.
That could mean continuing to upgrade wastewater treatment plants, but it could also involve other solutions that could be cheaper, yet more effective.
Mankato has sought state funding for more than three years to install wetlands and repair nearby waterways feeding into the Minnesota River as a way to naturally reduce phosphorus and sediment. Other solutions could include nutrient trading programs or treating agricultural runoff at its source.
“This is the crux of our argument,” Hentges said. “Should phosphorus be reduced? Absolutely, but we’ve got to make sure the investment we’re making is effective in doing in.”
Mankato, the MPCA and Minnesota State University’s Water Resource Center are beginning to find grant money for the recommendations, while area lawmakers are keeping tabs on the project to see if it can be replicated statewide.
“This could potentially have a large impact,” Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, said.
Brand sponsored Mankato’s Minnesota River bill earlier this year. He said he’s heard from lawmakers in other parts of the state who want to know if their communities could avoid costly wastewater treatment upgrades to improve nearby waterways.
The St. Peter Democrat said he’s particularly pleased the MPCA is working with local communities on solutions rather than another unfunded mandate from the state.
“We’re talking about the next generation of people,” he said. “We’ve been trying to clean up this river for over 30 years. Hopefully in another 30 years we can look back and say we’ve improved the river.”
