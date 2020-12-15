MANKATO — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is close to finalizing an agreement on alternative water quality standards with Mankato and other cities along the Minnesota River. Yet local officials say the agreement likely won't contain the sort of interagency effort they envisioned for the past few years.
Former Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said last month the MPCA and the city were close on negotiations over how best to tackle phosphorus, nitrate, sediment and pollutant levels in the river. But the city's initial push for the MPCA to work with various communities and interests to develop an interagency effort probably won't be part of the deal, Hentges said.
"We had hoped for a more holistic approach in trying to look at a strategy that would look at the investment from all cities," he said.
More than 40 communities along the river, including Mankato, have sought to change the MPCA’s water quality standards for the river ever since the agency updated its phosphorus rules in 2015.
Those rules would require expensive upgrades to community wastewater treatment plants, something few towns could afford on their own. Mankato hopes its efforts to restore wetlands and improve nearby waterways feeding into the Minnesota River will act as a natural buffer to soak up phosphorus and sediment runoff. Other solutions the city proposed include nutrient-trading programs with other cities or treating agricultural runoff at its source.
Hentges and other Mankato officials lobbied lawmakers last year to force the MPCA to make Minnesota River-specific pollution standards, which agency officials opposed. MPCA officials told lawmakers in spring 2019 it was too early to determine how the updated standards affected the river’s phosphorus levels.
Things changed after Gov. Tim Walz said he supported Mankato’s efforts to find alternative ways to improve the river’s water quality. Mankato agreed to withdraw a bill sponsored by Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, while the MPCA agreed to work with the city to study the river.
Scientists studied the river last year and shared their findings with local officials across the state, and all parties involved have worked on potential solutions throughout 2020. Meanwhile, Mankato secured funding from lawmakers for its water quality project as well as an emergency reconstruction of the river near Land of Memories Park to prevent the river from impacting a nearby well.
Brand said Monday he was optimistic negotiations would help improve the Minnesota River not only in the area but throughout the state. While he favored Mankato's interagency approach as well, he said the effort showed there were opportunities to get multiple groups together to help the river.
"I honestly think there's still opportunity for us to develop those shared goals," he said. "It's not one-size-fits-all, and at some point, especially on our specific watershed, the Minnesota River, what's been done is only scratching the surface of what can be done."
