Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 55F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 55F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.