Mankato and North Mankato are preparing to reopen municipal pools, but Mankato's Tourtellotte Park pool is likely to be available only to competitive swim teams, lap swimmers and people taking swimming lessons.
"We're not recommending open swim for the time being," Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said, pointing to the difficulty in keeping kids a safe distance apart in the midst of an epidemic.
The news is better for campers. The municipal campground at Land of Memories Park is slated to open this weekend after having the traditional spring reopening delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak. The restroom/shower rooms are open, as are neighborhood park restrooms across Mankato (except where remodeling projects are underway at Hiniker, Thomas and Highland parks).
Mankato city officials authorized the reopening of tennis and pickleball courts because of the limited physical contact in those sports. Weather, however, has gotten in the way. All of the courts at Alexander, Erlandson and Tourtellotte parks are being resurfaced, and relatively precise temperatures are required for that process, according to Hentges.
"We're hoping to have them open by next week ... toward the end of the week," he said.
Cooler temperatures are in the immediate forecast, but highs in the mid-80s are predicted to return by Monday. And by then, North Mankato's municipal pool and water park should be back in action.
The Spring Lake Swim Facility pool is filled with water and is expected to be ready for swim lessons Monday. The city will open it to the broader public in the following days, but in a very incremental way, according to City Administrator John Harrenstein.
"We want to do this right," Harrenstein told the City Council earlier this week during a work session.
Starting Wednesday, June 17, the facility will be open to North Mankato residents and nonresidents who have a season pass for the pool, although the number of swimmers will be kept far below capacity and even below the state's COVID-19 rules that pools be operated at no more than 50% of capacity.
For the Spring Lake pool, 50% of capacity would be 700, but the city will initially limit the number swimming at a single time to 250 with an employee at the entrance assigned to keep count. Harrenstein said pool staff need to be given some time to monitor how things are going and to nail down operations before opening the facility to larger numbers of people.
Beginning June 20, the facility will be opened to the general public, and admittance will gradually be increased to 700 people.
North Mankato’s plan to comply with state health safety guidance can be found at www.swimnorthmankato.com.
Mankato is at least a week behind North Mankato's schedule.
Workers have finished cleaning the Tourtellotte pool and were filling it Wednesday with plans to open it for youth swim teams, swimming lessons and organized lap swimming later this month, Hentges said.
"It would be no later than July 1," he said.
While Hentges isn't ruling out open swimming later in the summer, he said it will likely require that state and federal officials further relax their guidelines for stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.