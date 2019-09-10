The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato is getting recognized as a great place to move to — for retirees.
Financial publication Kiplinger last month named Mankato one of the 50 best places to retire in the U.S. Mankato was also named one of 12 great small towns for retirement earlier this week.
The business outlet called Mankato “a small city, but development is on the rise, and the local economy is growing fast.” The publication also noted Mankato’s revitalization projects, upcoming development plans and below-average cost of living for retirees com- pared to the rest of the U.S.
Kiplinger did, however, note the “the cold winters and equally harsh tax situation,” as Minnesota is considered one of the top taxed states in the country.
The rankings come as little surprise to area boosters.
“As long as you’ve got the spirit for the weather, the Greater Mankato area has plenty to offer,” John Considine of Greater Mankato Growth said.
Considine noted the area has many part-time, flexible job opportunities for retirees who are looking for a little cash or something extra to do, while VINE and community organizations also offer new activities for older residents.
