NEW ULM — A Mankato native has been chosen to temporarily govern the New Ulm Catholic Diocese.
Monsignor Douglas L. Grams was elected diocesan administrator by the College of Consultors a few days after the retirement of Bishop John M. LeVoir was announced Aug. 6.
On Monday Grams assumed the administrative responsibilities of the diocese's bishop until the pope's appointment of a new bishop.
Grams previously served as administrator for the diocese when in 2007 its bishop, John C. Nienstedt, was appointed co-bishop of the Archdiocese of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The Church of the Holy Rosary, in North Mankato, is Grams' home parish. He was born in Mankato in 1960 to Donald and Jodell (Cain) Grams. In 1987, he was ordained to the priesthood at Holy Rosary.
Grams is the current director of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm and pastor of parishes in the Holy Cross Area Faith Community that includes Lafayette, New Ulm, Searles and West Newton Township. He previously served parishes in Sleepy Eye, Tracy and Walnut Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.