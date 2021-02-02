MANKATO — On July 25 last year, Jeff Bukowski attended his nephew’s birthday party in Mankato and visited the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, the site where Floyd died as an officer kneeled on his neck.
The Mankato native filmed the day for a crowdsourced documentary called "Life in a Day 2020."
The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday and is intended to capture a portrait of the world on a single day. Producer Ridley Scott and director Kevin Macdonald put out a call for people to film their life on July 25 last year. They received more than 324,000 videos from 192 countries. Bukowski’s footage was one of the few selected for the final film.
“It felt like winning the lottery,” he said of being picked. Footage of a man crying and the scene at the George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis filmed by Bukowski were included in the final cut.
“We hope this film is something you can look back on and be like, 'Oh that’s what things were like in 2020,'” Macdonald, the documentary’s director, said in a video about the film.
The documentary chronicles a day in a tumultuous year, with the global crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the world, forcing countries to go into lockdown and infecting more than 103 million people.
The world was also reckoning with the death of George Floyd and the riots and protests that ensued. Bukowski filmed what the site of Floyd’s death was like on July 25, capturing the paintings, flowers, Bibles and hand-written notes that people had brought.
“I filmed all of these scenes from different angles in what would become my most powerful footage of the day,” Bukowski said.
Bukowski grew up in Mankato and decided to film part of his day in the area. He captured his nephew’s birthday party and filmed his niece and nephew opening presents and playing with Legos.
The footage from Mankato wasn’t selected for the final film, but Bukowski is hoping to release his own version of Life in a Day that includes more of his material.
Bukowski now lives in the Twin Cities and works in advertising. He has worked on big budget films, shows, music videos and sporting events. He has a passion for documentaries, and has been working with his father Bill Bukowski, a retired art professor at Bethany Lutheran College, on a film about Plein air painting, which involves painting while in a landscape or location. He said Mankato plays a big role in the documentary.
Bukowski got his start with the Life in a Day documentary when the director created a version back in 2011. Bukowski was a finalist for the film then.
When the sequel film premiered at Sundance on Monday, Bukowski watched the film virtually. He’s hoping to someday be able to attend the festival in person. The cast and crew had a virtual screening before the premiere where the director gave a heartfelt speech. Bukowski said there was a lot of laughter and tears as people watched the film for the first time.
Variety magazine writer Guy Lodge describes the documentary as a mix of tear-jerking material and simpler moments, such as a boy from Illinois spending the day filming trains passing by.
“These brief shots of intense tragedy don’t sit entirely comfortably in a mosaic that devotes equal screen time to cute-animal hijinks and breathless landscape spectacle,” Lodge wrote. “That is, at least to some extent, the point of the exercise: All of life happens at once, after all.”
The film will become available to the public on Youtube starting Saturday.
Bukowski said the film is a time capsule to capture everyday moments that we all have.
“I truly felt a connection to the world that day, like you are part of something bigger than yourself,” Bukowski said.
