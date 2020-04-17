For Mankato native Caleb Melby, going outside now means stepping out onto the fire escape.
The Bloomberg News reporter usually covers the country's wealthiest people and recently won a prestigious journalism award for financial reporting.
But during the pandemic, Melby has pivoted to covering how New York City hospitals are dealing with an influx of patients and a shortage of supplies.
And the 2008 West High School graduate is doing it all from his New York City apartment.
Melby has been shut in longer than most of his friends and family back home. He started a self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who had COVID-19 at a March 11 event. For a few weeks he escaped the apartment only for a daily run. He's sequestering himself fully again as he makes plans to go stay with his partner's family in a less populous area.
Melby did not get to accept his George Polk Award in Journalism in person earlier this month. An awards ceremony was replaced by a videoconferencing toast.
The annual awards given by Long Island University recognize investigative and enterprising journalism in the U.S. The honorees work for prominent news organizations including The New York Times, ProPublica and The Washington Post.
The young journalist said he never expected to join those esteemed ranks.
“It came as a huge surprise to us,” he said. “A lot of other people who win George Polk Awards, they've put their lives on the line reporting on things like drug cartels or in war zones.”
Melby and colleagues Noah Buhayer and David Kocieniewski were honored for their reporting on Opportunity Zones. The federal tax breaks were aimed at spurring economic development in depressed areas. But the Bloomberg trio found examples of investors receiving the tax breaks for developments in wealthy areas.
Melby said they were among the first reporters to investigate the convoluted aspect of President Donald Trump's 2017 tax law — a task that was especially challenging because there is no centralized data collection on how the tax breaks are being claimed.
“Everything had to be shoe leather on the ground reported because there was no meaningful transparency at the federal level,” he said.
They found the tax breaks were going toward projects such as a a Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Portland, Oregon, and the beneficiaries included Trump associates.
Melby has spent years writing about some of those associates, about Trump himself, and about the wealth of other one-percenters.
Melby has been a self-described trouble-maker for people in high places since he was editor of the West High School newspaper and pressed district administrators on decisions such as a change to student lunch periods.
His parents, Scott and Carmen Melby, still live in Mankato. He comes back home a few times a years to visit them and other family members, including an aunt whose name many locals might recognize: Jenn Melby-Kelley, who is a Mankato City Council member and owner of the Coffee Hag.
An internship at Forbes Media while earning his degree at Northwestern University led him to the financial reporting beat. The internship led to a job at Forbes covering billionaires.
He can quickly name his most memorable story from his two years at Forbes: a profile of entrepreneur turned hard-partying retiree Stewart Rahr. The story landed on the cover of Forbes magazine with the headline: “Guns, Girls And Sex Tapes: The Unhinged, Hedonistic Saga Of Billionaire Stewart Rahr, 'Number One King Of All Fun.'”
At Forbes he also published a graphic novel “re-imagining” the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs' experiences as an understudy to a revered Buddhist priest.
Melby said he doesn't often envy his wealthy subjects.
“They are people just like us with a lot of hangups and neuroses. But I think wealth can create circles of yes men,” he said. “I think sometimes it can actually inhibit you from doing the work we all need to do on ourselves to become better people.”
Melby left to work for the then fast-growing Bloomberg News in 2014 because he wanted “to get in on the ground floor” of new projects that included tracking corporate executive compensation and identifying billionaires who are not widely known. That has grown to wider variety of financial reporting duties, including tracking Trump's net worth.
While COVID-19 grips New York City, Melby is taking some time away from his usual beat to cover the overflowing hospitals. He's been tracking the number of available hospital beds and talking to workers coping with understaffing and equipment shortages.
“It's so scary for so many people on the front lines and they really, really want to tell their stories,” he said.
As coronavirus cases appear to be plateauing in his city, Melby said he expects he'll be turning his attention to the pandemic's economic fallout.
“I just don't think the importance of finance is going away any time soon,” he said. “And trying to tell those stories in as compelling a way possible for as broad an audience possible is more important than ever.”
