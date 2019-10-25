MANKATO — Initially, he was a cabinet-maker by day, a reserve police officer by night.
Over the next four decades, Jerry Huettl transitioned to full-time police work, earned university degrees while in his 40s and 50s, rose through the ranks of the Department of Public Safety and became his hometown’s top cop.
A funeral Mass for Huettl, who died Monday at the age of 73, is at 2 p.m. Saturday at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church with visitation an hour before the services.
“What made him special is he was a local guy, a local family, and it was always about Mankato first,” said City Manager Pat Hentges.
Hentges appointed Huettl as director of the department encompassing both police and firefighting divisions late in 2003, a post he held until his retirement in 2010.
Huettl’s tenure, replacing Public Safety Director Jim Franklin, began just weeks after the alcohol-fueled riot at Minnesota State University during the 2003 homecoming weekend.
But alcohol-related tragedies were a recurring theme in Mankato in the following years, as well, and Huettl was tasked with implementing major changes in regulations governing liquor and rental licenses. The new policies, aimed at reducing the likelihood of young people being overserved in bars or during house parties, stemmed from a series of deaths that brought regional and nationwide attention to Mankato.
In October of 2007, a woman pursuing a nursing degree at MSU died of alcohol poisoning after celebrating her 21st birthday at a downtown Mankato bar.
A month later, a 22-year-old MSU student was killed and her friend was seriously injured when they were struck by a car while walking on a dark county road on the edge of town after becoming lost following a sorority party.
The following spring, a 16-year-old Mankato boy was found dead in Land of Memories Park after drinking large quantities of vodka with friends.
“We have had tragedy after tragedy in the past year,” Huettl said in a newspaper story after the third death.
Policies implemented in the following months brought an end to drink specials that promoted excessive consumption in bars, stronger enforcement of underage drinking laws, and alcohol-education programs conducted in conjunction with the university. Periodic sweeps of apartment complexes and a Gold Star Program for bars — which provided incentives for employee training and strict adherence to the tighter rules — also followed.
By 2009, the city’s police force was lauded by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for its commitment to reducing underage drinking.
Some of the new rules prompted push-back from everyone from bar owners to the MSU student senate.
“The policies put in place may have been viewed as somewhat heavy-handed,” Hentges said. “... That changed when they could see the progress.”
Huett’s tenure also included an officer-involved shooting death, the wounding of one of his officers during an armed stand-off in rural Amboy, and stand-offs in Mankato that ended with peaceful arrests.
While Huettl was overseeing the department’s response to alcohol-related issues, general policing and firefighting, he was also focused on bringing the department more fully into the information age, according to Hentges.
“Those were Jerry’s strengths,” he said, calling him a “sort of self-trained technology innovator.”
That might seem surprising for a man whose first career was in cabinet construction and sales. After graduating from Loyola High School in 1964, he and a childhood friend started Cattrysse & Huettl Custom Cabinets.
Even as the business grew, Huettl found time to serve in the police department’s Police Reserve and joined the force full-time in 1981. He held numerous positions during his law enforcement career, ranging from police commander to administrative support.
He oversaw updates to the dispatch system, the regional integration of records, the addition of laptops to police squads, the administration of a regional computer forensics system to combat child pornography, and more, Hentges said.
“Those are all Jerry’s legacy,” he said.
Huettl was dealing with unspecified health problems at the time of his retirement. It was later revealed that he was suffering from cancer when Huettl and his wife, Mary, were named in a civil lawsuit accusing Mary of stealing more than $100,000 from U.S. Engravers — a trophy, engraving and personalized-gift business they owned.
Jerry Huettl was listed as the business’ chief financial officer, and the lawsuit — filed by the new owners of the business — implied that he either knew about the missing funds or should have. The civil suit was later settled out of court.
Criminal theft charges were filed against Mary Huettl — but not against her husband. Mary Huettl in 2011 pleaded guilty to one count of theft, her attorney indicating that she had made that decision because the court proceedings were taking a toll on her husband’s health.
The legal issues became public less than 14 months after Jerry Huettl’s retirement reception, the ceremony running late because of the long line of well-wishers outside the Mankato Intergovernmental Center waiting to shake his hand.
During the ceremony, Hentges referenced a beloved episode of the old “Andy Griffith Show” by giving Huettl his bullet back, saying “We’re more Mayberry than Minneapolis ... and we try to police that way.”
On Friday, Hentges suggested he didn’t worry that Huettl might bristle at a perceived comparison to Deputy Barney Fife, saying there had been “a bit of sarcasm back and forth” during their years working together.
“The point was, he was a small-town guy — he wasn’t a big city chief,” Hentges said. “He was a small-town guy, a cabinet-maker ... . His approach was a little more small-town, and that worked for Jerry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.