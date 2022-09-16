MANKATO — Mankato police locked down the neighborhood near the hospital this morning after a reported shooting in the area in which at least one person was believed to be hurt.
According to police scanner traffic, at 8:40 a.m. a caller to 911 reported somebody broke into her friend's apartment at 115 Echo St. and shot him.
An emergency alert went out to residents at about 9:20 a.m. for people to shelter in place in the area of Echo Street.
After 10 a.m. a city bus appeared to be evacuating residents from Mankato Tower Apartments, 115 Echo St.
At about 10:35 a.m. at least two officers in tactical gear went around to the side of the apartment building.
The neighborhood includes the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato hospital campus, but patients were being allowed to access the hospital and are being screened at the door.
Police had blocked off streets near Echo Street and were patrolling the area, including at least one officer with a rifle.
The State Patrol, Eagle Lake police, and fire and rescue personnel were stationed in the area.
This story will be updated.
