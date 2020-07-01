MANKATO — Two Mankato non-profits are among 35 recipients of recent Women’s Foundation of Minnesota COVID-19 Women and Girls Response Fund general-operating grants.
• Partners for Affordable Housing was awarded $7,500 to provide critical housing solutions for marginalized populations in southern Minnesota — particularly women and children fleeing domestic violence and individuals with disabilities.
• Women’s Rural Advocacy Center was awarded $7,500 to provide short-term financial and basic needs support to women in Greater Minnesota experiencing gender-based violence or unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Women’s Foundation of Minnesota announced its response fund would issue a half-million dollars in emergency grants of up to $10,000 to organizations serving women and girls affected by the pandemic. In three total rounds of grantmaking through this fund, more than $625,600 has been awarded to 76 organizations across the state.
The foundation — through grantmaking, research and public policy — drives innovative solutions to create gender and racial equity in Minnesota.
