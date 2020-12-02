MANKATO — Three Mankato nonprofits received a combined $151,500 in grants in the Otto Bremer Trust's latest round of funding.
The grants include $76,500 for the Mankato Area Foundation, $50,000 for Connections Shelter and $25,000 for Lutheran Social Service.
The foundation and shelter will both use the funding for general operations. LSS will use its portion "to provide short-term care for children whose caregivers are experiencing a family or personal crisis in the Mankato area," according to a release.
The trust awarded a total of 151 grants amounting to $8.6 million in its latest grant cycle.
