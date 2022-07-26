Neighborhoods throughout Mankato and North Mankato will participate in Night to Unite crime and drug prevention events 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The annual event is designed to build community by allowing neighbors to get to know each other, to build neighborhood partnerships, and to strengthen city and public safety relationships with the community through staff engagement with residents.
The gatherings also aim to raise awareness of crime and drug prevention efforts and ways to keep neighborhoods safe.
North Mankato and Mankato residents are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and city staff. Many neighborhoods host a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, police visits and youth activities.
Mankato used to host its neighborhood night later in the summer but moved up its observance this year to coincide with the national Night to Unite event.
