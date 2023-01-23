MANKATO — For Mankato East school resource officer Keith Mortensen, working with youth is the most important part of the job.
“The youth are the key to the future. They will be the ones that take all of our places in all sorts of different jobs. Giving them hope for the future will make them successful,” he said.
The Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition recently recognized Mortensen and North Mankato Police Reserve Chief Dave Krueger for their work in their communities.
Mortensen, who first started with the Mankato Police Department as a part-time officer in 1993, received the Meritorious Service Award in part for his role as a co-creator of the Cops and Bobbers program.
The weekly youth summer fishing and mentoring program started in the summer of 2014 and focuses on life skills and helps build relationships between youth and public safety.
The program also recently opened up to youth with disabilities.
Mortensen said having a relationship with the community is an important aspect of the role.
“It gives you the ability to be able to do your job in a dignified and respective manner. It’s those relationships you can pinpoint problems, especially when they’re little, and try to guide them to a life away from the justice system,” he said.
Mortensen, a school resource officer for East since 2013 who held the same role at West earlier in his career, said the kids are fun to work with.
“It’s a ball. If you could bottle the energy that they give off, it’s so fun to watch them grow,” he said.
Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson said Mortensen’s recognition is well deserved.
“Anybody who knows Morty knows that his role as a school resource officer is the perfect placement of somebody’s skills and abilities with the job,” he said. “To watch him do that work is just incredible to see. His interpersonal skills are incredible. He’s got the best interest of kids and at the same time maintains public safety.”
Krueger, who is starting his 11th year with the Reserve and has served as chief for seven of those years, was awarded the Law Enforcement Professional Service Award.
Krueger, who was retired before he initially began all those years ago, said he was encouraged to join after an encounter at North Mankato Fun Days with then-North Mankato Police Chief Chris Boyer, who he’s known for a long time.
“It wasn’t anything that I ever thought that I could do or anything. I was injured back when I was working. A forklift ran over my left foot. I’ve been retired for a long time now, but I told him, ‘Well I’ve got bad feet. I don’t think I can do this.’ He goes, ‘Oh yes you can.’ Eleven years later here I am,” he said.
Over a decade later, he said he’s enjoyed the work, which involves assisting with local events and summer park patrols.
Krueger has dedicated many hours to events such as Fun Days and Bier on Belgrade.
“I’ve got a very, very good relationship with everybody. I have respect for everyone that’s down there at the police department. They’ve got a very hard job to do. I just think that I’m around to help them with anything they need to do,” he said.
Krueger said he’s honored to receive recognition for his work.
“My dad always said that any job worth doing is worth doing right. I just want to do a good job.”
