MANKATO — Bells will ring out in Mankato and North Mankato noon Monday, an activity organizers hope to turn into a monthly reminder for residents to practice compassion.
NicBluCares Executive Director Mary Ann Boe said members have met with 10 pastors from various churches throughout both cities to request participation in Bells of Belonging.
First Presbyterian is one of the churches that has agreed to ring its bell for one minute on the first Monday of each month. Churches without bell towers may ring handbells instead.
For more information about participating in bell ringing or in joining NicBluCares, contact Boe at (651) 303-0744.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.