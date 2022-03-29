MANKATO — Mankato and North Mankato have announced annual cleanup days for their residents who've accumulated unwanted items in their homes and garages.
The free disposal services are for residents who pay for garbage collection as part of their utility bills.
North Mankato
April 18-21 are the days slated as curbside cleanup dates for residents of lower North Mankato and April 25-29 for residents of upper North Mankato.
Unwanted items such as bulky refuse must be placed on street boulevards for collection.
Items that will not be accepted include motor oil and other hazardous wastes, gas refrigerators, construction and renovation items.
Restrictions will be in effect for the number of appliances accepted for disposal. Residents are restricted to one of each type of appliance per household (does not include TVs) and must call City Hall for pickup at 625-4141.
Mankato
Information about the service will be mailed to eligible households. Mankato residents will be assigned drop-off dates in May for bringing their refuse to the Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive.
Items that will not be accepted at the event are mattresses, large appliances, concrete, asphalt, tires, hazardous waste and recyclables.
For more information, call 387-8600.
