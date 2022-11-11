If you’ve set a goal to shop small this holiday season, you’re in the right spot.
Mankato is home to scores of cute boutiques where shopping small is fun and still economical. Those shop owners appreciate consumers who spend their dollars at their independently- and locally-owned businesses.
“Shopping small helps not only the person who is running the business but also the employees,” said Ali Urness, owner of The Blackbird Boutique.
“I think supporting local businesses is just a great way to shop and find things that are unique that you wouldn’t find in a big box store.”
The official shop small day, or Shop Small Saturday, is Nov. 26. Many retailers run specials to celebrate this small-business holiday held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
At her boutique, Urness directs shoppers to handmade and locally-made accessories and gift items. The Blackbird Boutique’s organic skin care products include lotions, soaps, body balms, and their beard balms are great gifts, Urness said.
The Blackbird Boutique has, among other tempting wares, whiskey-related products, such as reusable ice cubes and glasses as well as bitter sticks, which you put in your drink to give it more flavor. Those are unique to her shop, Urness said.
Shoppers also love her jewelry made out of silverware by a local artisan. The line includes bracelets, earrings and spoon rings, which are becoming increasingly popular, she said.
“I try to keep my price points very reasonable, especially during the holiday season,” she said. “People are spending and it’s nice to be able to buy a few things for a good price.”
Hazelkin & Co. just celebrated their one-year anniversary and is enjoying success as a gift and lifestyle store.
“We feature a little bit of everything,” said owner Jenna Odegard.
Popular sections at her store are the kitchen section, which features popular, gourmet food options as well as gifts like tea towels and coffees, as well as a famed apothecary section with natural skin care lines and bath products.
“You can easily spend under $20, but we also cover high end brands like Barefoot Dreams and Pendleton, and those are above $100,” she said.
Nearby in Old Town is Odegard’s sister store, Bumbelou, where she sells baby and kids’ items as well as gifts for mothers. That store has been open for four years.
Revered at Bumbelou is her vast array of children’s books, Odegard said. She sells as many as 30 to 40 Christmas titles in her children’s book section of the shop.
Odegard has noticed the trend of in-person shopping is back, but she encourages those who aren’t comfortable yet with in-person shopping to find everything they stock online.
If you want to strike a floral tone with your gift giving, there is Becky’s Floral & Gift Shoppe. Co-owner Robin Guhlke said here too shoppers can spend from $20 to $400.
Fall pumpkins remain popular here, and Christmas greens are just coming in. Becky’s also has a full room of artificial options and three coolers full of flowers to inspire you.
Some of their shoppers are looking to repurpose family heirlooms, such as a tea cup and saucer of their grandmother’s they want to use in an updated way. For those shoppers, Guhlke said they can collaborate and incorporate their heirloom into a centerpiece or knick knack.
A newer shop in Mankato shop small shoppers can find is Bonita! by Baubles & Bobbies, with jewelry as a best seller. Their north star necklace, Minnesota necklaces and zodiac necklaces are popular.
Owner Ginger Neilon also carries aromatherapy products, books, local art and candles. She said an added bonus of supporting her shop is that many of her vendors are women-owned businesses who donate a portion of their profits to non-profit organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.