MANKATO — A repeat shoplifter injured a police officer as she arrested him at a Mankato store, according to a court complaint.
Jarion Maurice Walker, 38, of Minneapolis, was charged with felony burglary, felony and gross misdemeanor assaulting an officer, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor trespassing Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Workers at the Mankato Best Buy called police Saturday after Walker allegedly stole a pair of headphones and went into a non-public warehouse portion of the store. Walker had previously been banned from the store for shoplifting and returned multiple times, becoming aggressive when told to leave, staff reported.
When a Mankato police officer came and tried to arrest Walker, he allegedly tried to flee, then resisted arrest. The officer was struck in the face during the struggle, causing minor swelling under her eye, according to the court complaint.
