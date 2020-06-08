MANKATO — The development firm hoping to construct nearly 100 units of affordable housing on a vacant city lot would receive up to $1.9 million in tax-increment financing and a $100,000 city grant under an agreement approved by the Mankato City Council Monday night.
The subsidies are targeted at “The Neighborhood” — the $36 million plan by the Cohen-Esrey Development Group to build 117 apartments and townhomes on the former municipal public works site just north of Cub Foods West. The project includes 98 apartments reserved for tenants earning 60% or less of the area median income and possibly a day care center or preschool.
The subsidies reflect the council’s interest in increasing the amount of quality housing for working-class residents, but City Manager Pat Hentges said the assistance is also necessary because of the poor silty soils on the site.
“The river-bottom nature of that ground ... involves extraordinary construction costs,” Hentges said.
The development agreement also will require the city to abandon Dewey Street, the short street connecting Linder Street along Cub Foods to Sibley Parkway, to allow some of the housing proposed by Cohen-Esrey to be built on the far western portion of the parcel. The city is agreeing to finance a new street through the center of the proposed development, which would extend Stoltzman Road to Sibley Parkway, running it between the Cub Foods parking lot and the parking area for the strip mall to the east.
The new section of road, as it extends through the five-acre former Public Works Department site, would be above massive underground stormwater pipes that are part of the city’s flood-control system. Access to those pipes needs to be maintained, so Cohen-Esrey is prohibited from putting up any buildings in the central portion of the parcel.
“It makes sense that it’s a public right-of-way maintained by the city (versus a private street),” Hentges said.
The current estimate for the street’s cost is $250,000 — the amount Cohen-Esrey will pay for the city-owned parcel under the terms of the agreement.
The tax-increment financing would capture — for 16 years — the $119,250 in additional property taxes the project is expected to generate and return it to the developer to help cover development costs. For another four years, the city may consider using the extra taxes to reimburse municipal expenses of demolishing old public works buildings and preparing the site for reuse.
The exclusive development rights granted to Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey will expire at the end of January unless the developer shows that financing has been obtained to construct at least one of the major components of The Neighborhood — either Sinclair Flats or Lewis Lofts.
Sinclair Flats would be a 48-unit apartment building — 10 market-rate units and 38 reserved for lower-income workers — across Lamm Street from the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. On the western end of the lot would be Lewis Lofts —a pair of four-story 30-unit buildings aimed at providing affordable housing for senior citizens. A line of nine Main Street Townhomes, which would be reserved for average-income working families, would extend westward from Sinclair Flats on the northern end of the parcel, and a 7,500-square-foot building that would house the day care, a Montessori school or possibly retail space would extend westward from the southern side.
The council in April authorized Hentges to negotiate the agreement with Cohen-Esrey after two years of unsuccessful attempts by the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership to redevelop the site for affordable housing, a day care and a preschool.
The majority of the senior apartments would rent from $802 and $956 per month and be reserved for seniors with incomes of 60% or less of the area median. The bulk of the Sinclair Flats units for working-age individuals and families would range from $360 to $655 for one-bedroom apartments, from $426 to $956 for two-bedroom units, and from $888 to $1,092 for three bedrooms. The median income for an individual in 2019 was $27,500 in Blue Earth County, rising to $31,400 for a two-person household and $39,250 for a family of four.
The fate of the project depends largely on its success in a competition before the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for a share of the limited number of affordable-housing tax credits awarded each year. The Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership came up short in that competition in each of the past two years, dooming its effort to redevelop the site.
The tax credits are typically awarded in the fall, but delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed the process back and a decision by the Housing Finance Agency may not come until January.
