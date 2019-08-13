MANKATO — Fans tailgating in certain parking lots before Maverick games will now be able to legally have alcoholic beverages.
The Mankato City Council approved the request Monday from Minnesota State University.
The exemption requires certain measures aimed at containing the area where alcohol is consumed and providing for security. At MSU, tailgating with alcohol will be allowed in Lot 7 west of the stadium — which has traditionally been reserved for members of the football team’s booster club — and Lot 20 east of the stadium for average fans.
Each area will be cordoned off with signs on the perimeter stating “No Alcohol Beyond This Point.”
The Mavericks home football season kicks off Sept. 14.
