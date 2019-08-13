tailgating

Mavericks fans will have to up their tailgating game to match the efforts of Louisiana State University football fans, who sometimes cook an entire pregame pig. But MSU tailgaters will — for the first time in decades — be able to legally drink alcohol in certain Blakeslee Stadium parking lots this season.

MANKATO — Fans tailgating in certain parking lots before Maverick games will now be able to legally have alcoholic beverages.

The Mankato City Council approved the request Monday from Minnesota State University.

The exemption requires certain measures aimed at containing the area where alcohol is consumed and providing for security. At MSU, tailgating with alcohol will be allowed in Lot 7 west of the stadium — which has traditionally been reserved for members of the football team’s booster club — and Lot 20 east of the stadium for average fans.

Each area will be cordoned off with signs on the perimeter stating “No Alcohol Beyond This Point.”

The Mavericks home football season kicks off Sept. 14.

