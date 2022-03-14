MANKATO — When Mankato last month received bids for a planned upgrade to its sewage treatment plant that were $15.6 million or more above expectations, it looked like the City Council was faced with a no-win choice.
Accept the budget-busting low bid of $60 million and keep the project on track for construction this year. Or reject the bids, delay the project and face the real possibility the costs would rise even higher.
On Monday night, with a deadline for a decision fast-approaching, the council was presented with a third option thanks to a tentative agreement with low-bidder Knutson Construction Inc. The Minneapolis firm appears willing to honor through the end of May its offer to do the improvements to the wastewater treatment plant for $60 million, other than possible cost increases of 2-3% if prices rise because of the delayed start, City Manager Susan Arntz said.
City officials are hoping that’s enough time to persuade the Minnesota Legislature to approve additional funds for the project to cover much of the increased cost of replacing deteriorating components of the plant. The city is now seeking $30 million — up from an original request of $20 million — in state bonding funds.
“Generally speaking, we have a pretty good feeling about the prospects for this request,” Arntz said.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, have already agreed to amend their legislation to include the higher amount. But any appropriation will need to be part of a comprehensive capital investment bill that would sell billions of dollars of bonds to finance construction projects across Minnesota.
Under Minnesota’s constitution, that work and all other legislation is required to be completed by May 23. In reality, lawmakers often struggle to get their work done on time, pushing some contentious budget bills into special legislative sessions in the summer or fall. The last big bonding bill approved in 2020, for instance, didn’t pass until October.
The council unanimously agreed to conditionally award the project to Knutson — contingent on the state approving the $30 million. The city, however, will need to immediately order nearly $7.4 million of materials and equipment so the project can stay on schedule even with a late-May or early-June construction start.
Council member Karen Foreman suggested the third option was the right choice, even if the city is facing some risk related to those material purchases if the Legislature fails to come through.
“I believe it is a responsible use of taxpayer dollars to go ahead with this,” Foreman said, suggesting inflation and higher interest rates could make the project even more expensive if the city waits.
She also expressed optimism the Legislature would wrap up its work in May.
“It’s an election year,” Foreman said. “They want to get out of there. They want to come home and campaign.”
Other council members offered similar opinions and thanked staff for coming up with an alternative to an outright acceptance or rejection of the bids — which were set to expire in less than a week.
Arntz said staff were shocked by how inaccurate cost estimates were from engineering firms hired by the city to design the project.
“Thoughts were shared and words expressed,” Arntz said of the initial staff reaction.
After that, staff scoured the bids and had discussions with the primary consultant — international wastewater specialists Black & Veatch.
The three bids were within 10% of each other and the two lowest were even closer, which is evidence they reflected the current cost of the work, Arntz said.
“The good and the bad news is the bids appear to be accurate,” she said.
Any hope that one component of the project design was mostly responsible for the high costs — something that could conceivably be redesigned — also disappeared. Costs were higher than expected across the board.
“It’s not one singular item,” Arntz said. “It’s all of them.”
The fate of the legislative request will be important not just to the owners of Mankato’s homes and businesses, who were already facing the prospect of rising utility bills even with the original $44.5 million cost estimate to modernize the aging facility.
The plant is used for sewage treatment by numerous nearby communities, which share in the cost of its operation and renovation. So the danger of utility rate spikes also looms for ratepayers in North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake, Skyline, South Bend Township and the Lake Washington Sanitation District.
