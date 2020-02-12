Area schools, including Mankato Area Public Schools and the St. Peter school district, are closing early or were already closed today as a cold front is pushing across the region today, bringing snow, high winds and plummeting temperatures.
Mankato and St. Peter schools are closing at 1 p.m. In addition Nicollet, Cleveland, New Ulm, Le Sueur-Henderson districts are closing early. Other schools in the western part of the region canceled the entire day of school, including Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Butterfield-Odin, St. James and Madelia.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, a strong cold front has made its way through northwestern Minnesota, causing some temperatures to already fall below zero and winds near the North Dakota border to gust over 50 mph, according the Minnesota Public Radio News. As the front heads south, snow, cold and high winds will spread across the state through the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.