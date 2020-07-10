MANKATO — New rules are in effect for users of Mankato's park shelters.
Signed waivers are now required when placing reservations. Capacity at each shelter is limited to 25 people and the city is requesting attendees at social gatherings to practice social distancing based on Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
Reservations may be made to use shelters in the following parks:
• Alexander Park, 900 E. Main St.
• F.A. Buscher Park, 409 Ledlie Lane
• Highland Park, 950 Warren St.
• Hiniker Pond, 300 Butterworth St.
• Kiwanis Recreational Area, 2301 Hwy 169 N.
• Ray Erlandson Park, 101 North Belmont Drive
• Sibley Park, 900 Mound Avenue (includes the Giving Barn)
• Tourtellotte Park, 310 East Mabel St.
Facility reservations are not being accepted at this time for Sibley Park Pavilion, Caledonia Community Center or Floyd Roberts Pavilion.
Reservation rates are $32.36 for use between 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or between 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The cost for a full day is $59.33. Permits are required to have amplified sound or beer kegs in shelters.
For more information, call 387-8600.
