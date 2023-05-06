Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.