By Renee Berg
Think of the company he’s keeping: Fred Rogers, C.S. Lewis and President Jimmy Carter.
Rev. John Odegard from Grace Lutheran Church in Mankato will preach on Sunday at 7:15 a.m. on a nationally syndicated radio show called Day 1. It airs on 1420 AM, on KTOE radio.
Odegard’s topic is “Making Room,” and the text of his sermon can be found at day1.org. He is now among those esteemed speakers of Rogers, Lewis and Carter, said Day 1 host Peter Wallace.
“The program has been on the air every week since 1945,” Wallace said. “It used to be called the Protestant Hour, but it’s been called Day 1 for 20 years now.
“We’ve had a number of well-known preachers over the years, as well as good, old pastors like John. We have a wide variety of preachers from all over the country. It’s a diverse group.”
Day 1 is carried by more than 200 radio stations across the country. Odegard said he is honored to be featured as the preacher this Sunday and will listen with a small group from his church.
“It’s a pretty big honor to be asked to preach in that way,” he said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity. It’s such an honor to be given the chance to share the gospel to an audience I could never reach all by myself. And then given this opportunity alongside some amazing preachers from around the country, including the bishop of the southeast Minnesota synod.”
Odegard recorded his Sunday sermon a year ago at a recording studio in the Twin Cities. His focus for his message is on John 14: 1-14, and he said typically this is a section of the Bible which he references during funeral services. However, he found it topical for Day 1 listeners too.
“The essence is that oftentimes we think of the kingdom of God as something that will come in a far-off date,” he said of his upcoming sermon. “But Jesus promises that it’s right now as well.
“Jesus does not simply hold your spot at the table in some far-off heaven,” he will say during his radio sermon on Sunday. “He is inviting you to pull up a chair today. So, have a seat.”
Odegard ended up on Day 1 after one his biggest fans, a Grace Lutheran parishioner, reached out to Wallace and suggested he invite the Mankato pastor to preach on the show. Wallace and his team did some research and decided Odegard was a good fit for Day 1.
“I think he’s the best preacher in Minnesota, or maybe in the country,” gushed Steve Woehrle. “It’s kind of a neat thing having someone on that program from our community.
“People who speak on Day 1 are nationally recognized,” he went on. “I listen to it every week and they give the resumes of these people. They’re all graduates of Harvard or other Ivy League universities. They are real heavy hitters, resume-wise, in religion.
“So now we have our little pastor here from Mankato who’s going to be on Day 1. When I called Peter Wallace he probably thought I was a wing nut but he called John and had him on. It’s kind of fun that we have a guy on such a long, recognized, established program as Day 1. It’s a big deal. It’s a newsworthy thing.”
“I thought his sermon was powerful and beautiful,” Wallace said of Odegard’s “Making Room” message airing this Sunday. “He weaves such a wonderful message that really was a wonderful illustration of the scripture text that he was preaching on. We were very grateful.
“We call it a tapestry of voices presenting the good news and offering hope for a divided world,” Wallace said of Day 1. “We have a wide variety of preachers from all over the country. They may be well known or just faithfully serving a small church.”
Odegard typically preaches to a congregation of about 200 at Grace Lutheran. He attended Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, graduating in 2019. He’s been at Grace for almost four years.
“To be asked and to follow in the footsteps of greats on Day 1 is a big honor,” Odegard said. “I feel privileged to have that opportunity. To go from preaching to a few hundred to radio stations where thousands of people are listening is a little different.”
