MANKATO — A nearly $1.2 million Tourtellotte Park swimming pool project tops the first round of planned spending of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds coming to the city of Mankato.
The city received $5.05 million in June from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion stimulus and pandemic relief legislation approved in March by congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden. Another $5.05 million is slated to arrive in June of next year.
City Manager Susan Arntz has finalized recommendations for spending 34% of the total allocation after examining the eligible uses of the funding and running the proposed spending by a financial consultant well-versed in the federal rules. The City Council is likely to be asked to give preliminary approval of the spending plan later this month.
The largest proposed project is the remodel of the historic bathhouse at the municipal swimming pool. The project is eligible partly because it would create a more roomy and well-ventilated place for families and other swimmers using the adjacent pool — something that makes the facility less likely to spread airborne diseases like COVID.
The council had already given tentative approval for using local sales tax proceeds to finance a nearly $3.9 million upgrade of the Tourtellotte pool complex, which was constructed in the 1930s and last modernized in the 1980s. Along with the improvements to the bathhouse, that project would replace pool mechanical systems.
By using the federal funds to finance the bathhouse improvements, more sales tax funding will be available to add other amenities at the pool, said Parker Skophammer, director of administrative services for the city. One possibility is the addition of a zero-depth entry pool that would be useful for people with disabilities and families with young children.
Other proposed expenditures from the ARP funding include $900,000 for additional affordable housing in the city. Of that, $500,000 is being suggested for Rosa Place II — a 51-unit apartment complex near Rosa Parks Elementary School that would be reserved for tenants with below-average family incomes. Rising construction costs have put the project in jeopardy, and the city's contribution aims to keep it on track for construction.
The ARP spending plan would contribute $400,000 to the proposed Lewis Lofts project near Cub Foods West, which aims to create 64 units of affordable housing for senior citizens. Skophammer said there's about a $700,000 gap between anticipated environmental clean-up costs for that project, which is to be built on a former industrial site last used as the municipal Public Works Center, and grants from the state to help cover those costs.
The proposed expenditures from the federal funds also include $550,000 for the past and future cost of disinfecting municipal facilities, $345,000 to replace revenue losses at the civic center, and $369,000 to administrative funds short-changed during the pandemic, including funds created to accumulate money for the future replacement of equipment and facilities when they wear out.
And there are a couple of smaller projects. The Caledonia Club, the city-owned curling club, is to receive $45,000 for new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment. And a long-broken electronic marketing sign at the civic center is to be replaced with a $50,000 allocation.
The old sign hasn't worked since the civic center hosted one of its most anticipated concerts in 2012.
"I'm told if we got it to work, it would say 'Welcome Elton John,'" Arntz said.
All of the proposed expenditures have been reviewed by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors to ensure that they meet the spending rules set by the federal government for ARP dollars. Even with that spending, the council will have decisions to make on an additional $6.7 million that will need to be spent before the end of 2024.
