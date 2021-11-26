MANKATO — Major investments, as previously reported, are scheduled in 2022 for Mankato’s youth softball and baseball parks and its municipal pool — all to be financed with local sales tax proceeds.
But the city’s Community Investment Plan is also targeting $3.2 million in improvements to other parks across Mankato, mainly using general fund dollars supplemented with some state grants.
Ideas for park enhancements come from community members and also from city officials from a variety of departments who notice problems and needs, said Parker Skophammer, director of financial services.
“We’re all bringing back what we’ve heard from the council, from the public,” Skophammer said.
As an example, he mentioned that Council member Karen Foreman thought the young people on Mankato’s southeast side needed a basketball hoop at Wings Over White Oaks Park. Foreman turned out to be right.
“I haven’t been by there when somebody is not shooting baskets,” Skophammer said.
Upcoming work is a mix of repairs, equipment modernization and some expansion.
Resurfacing projects planned for 2022 will improve parking lots at Jaycees Park and the local curling club. And $170,000 is planned for Trail Creek Park for construction of a restroom building.
Grant funds and sales tax revenue will split the $375,000 expense of replacing the floating trail at Rasmussen Woods in 2023. The deteriorating trail, which consists of a boardwalk supported by buoyant barrels, allows hikers to explore the nature area’s marshes.
The 2023 construction season will also bring new playground equipment to Lions and Erlandson parks and the creation of a new $350,000 neighborhood park at Kearney Pond, the centerpiece of a rapidly developing complex of large apartment buildings north of the Madison East Center.
In 2024, the east side of Hiniker Pond Park will get $390,000 slated for a shelter and restrooms aimed at large gatherings, and $150,000 is for additional parking. The same year, new playground equipment with a Native American theme will be installed at the location that hosts the annual Mahkato Wacipi in Land of Memories Park.
In 2025, a new playground system is scheduled to be installed at Buscher Park and West Mankato Park.
And in the final year of the five-year budget, the city is tentatively planning to create a neighborhood park on a portion of the Public Works Center to serve the residential neighborhoods east of the site. The fate of that project, though, depends on city officials finding an alternative location to solve the shortage of storage space for large vehicles and other equipment and materials used by Mankato streets crews.
The construction plan is expected to receive City Council approval Dec. 6.
