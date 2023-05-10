MANKATO — Mankato Public Safety is asking for help from the public in its search for a 20-year-old woman.
When Isabella Marie Ramos last spoke with her family Friday, she was believed to have been somewhere within the city.
Ramos may be traveling in a white Jeep Patriot with Minnesota license plate "JLU 145." She is 4-foot-11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.
Anyone with information about Ramos or her whereabouts should call 387-8725 or 911.
